David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 299,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,082. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.