David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 218,051 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,313,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336,004. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.67 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

