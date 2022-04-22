DAV Coin Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $4,945.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.