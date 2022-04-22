DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRIO. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

