Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

DQ stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,232. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.