Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

