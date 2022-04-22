Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

DANOY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

