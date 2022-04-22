Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.27 ($62.66).

EPA:BN opened at €55.34 ($59.51) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

