Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.98. 53,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,800,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $463.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.