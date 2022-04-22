Dai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $377.56 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and approximately $377.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00104506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,099,380,702 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.