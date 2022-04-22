D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 250 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.52. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.33).
In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($33,957.85).
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
Featured Articles
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.