Cyclone Protocol Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.86 million and $17,366.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $108.70 or 0.00276110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006906 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00257085 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005461 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

