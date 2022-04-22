CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Trading Down 9.9%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)
