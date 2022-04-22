CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.