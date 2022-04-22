CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

