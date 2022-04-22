CryptoTycoon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $170,563.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $687,346.80 and approximately $170,563.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00012045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00104386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 896,946 coins and its circulating supply is 140,776 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

