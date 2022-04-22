Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,370. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

