Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 2,800 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

