Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

