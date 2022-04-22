Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.