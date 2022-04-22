Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $282,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $716.74. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,862. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

