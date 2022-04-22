Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys Shares of 4,000 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE IR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.