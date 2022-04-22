Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires New Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TMP traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.69. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,637. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

