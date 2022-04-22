CropperFinance One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,692.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. CropperFinance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $13,692.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.27 or 0.07492814 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars.

