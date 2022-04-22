Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.61. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.