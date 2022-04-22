Critical Contrast: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 16.10 -$1.77 million ($0.38) -11.34 Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.73 -$73.66 million ($0.50) -80.72

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for U.S. Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 2 5 0 2.71

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% Murphy Oil -3.20% 4.82% 1.92%

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out -120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

