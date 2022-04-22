Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$353,570.53 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88.
CR stock opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$783.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.05.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
