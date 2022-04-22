Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$353,570.53 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88.

CR stock opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$783.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.05.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.