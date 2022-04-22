Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 110,514 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.00.

CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

