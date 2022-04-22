Credit Suisse Group Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE CLF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $31,508,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.