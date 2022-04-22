Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Cream Finance has a market cap of $26.31 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $42.69 or 0.00108435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00104341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.