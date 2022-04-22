CPChain (CPC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $268,906.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00259858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00664187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

