Cowen Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $361.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Shares of MCK opened at $331.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

