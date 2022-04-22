Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Achieves $79.37 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

