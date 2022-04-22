Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CPNG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 268,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Coupang has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $122,938,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

