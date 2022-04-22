Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Friday. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,398. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.