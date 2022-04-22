Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $971,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up about 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $864.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

