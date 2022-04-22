Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 89,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.