Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Invests $368,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 435,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

