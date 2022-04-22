Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,621,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 2,373,741 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

