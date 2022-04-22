Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 127,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,104. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

