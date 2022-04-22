Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 7.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,526,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.46. 56,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,772. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.