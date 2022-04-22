Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

