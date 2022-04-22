Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.33. 105,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.28. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.29 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

