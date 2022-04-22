Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $147,586.05 and approximately $23.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

