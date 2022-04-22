Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 15441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.