Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $32.06.

NYSE CLB opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

