Convergence Trading Down 11.6% This Week (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

