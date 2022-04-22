ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 556,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,514,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Specifically, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 828,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 1,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.