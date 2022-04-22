ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to announce $15.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the highest is $19.18 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $60.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $70.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $64.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 213,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

