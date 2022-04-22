CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Trading Down 5.2%

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.71 and last traded at $142.86. Approximately 3,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

